As soon as the clock hit zero in Madison Tuesday night, Wisconsin Badgers fans stormed the court at the Kohl Center to celebrate a thrilling win over Purdue and share of a Big Ten title…and the fun police chastised the event.

The Badgers are a top-10 team eyeing a top-two seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. What business do their fans have storming the court in any scenario? That was the question circulating on social media.

Save it.

When your team is projected to finish tenth in the Big Ten, but earns at least a share of the regular season title? Storm the court.

When a freshman hits a game-winning three to defeat a top-ten team to secure said share of a title? Storm the court.

When you’re a college student locked down on campus with virtual everything for over a year, unable to enjoy athletics the way it was intended? Storm the court. ‘

When a former assistant coach does his best to sabotage the Head Coach – like Alando Tucker did to Greg Gard – and the program comes out stronger on the other side? Storm the court.

Chuckie Hepburn has never hit a game-winner in college. Johnny Davis has never been part of a team that secured a conference title. Many of the students who rushed the floor will never have an opportunity to do it again. For all those reasons, storm the court.

Tuesday night in Madison was a special moment. One that should be celebrated in every way versus being critiqued and chastised.

