Those hoping to attend Opening Day at American Family Field will have to wait.
The lack of an agreement between the League and players puts the MLB season on hold.
If you already bought tickets, the Brewers have released refund information. Read more below.
We understand just how important it is to you that baseball resumes as soon as possible.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 2, 2022
In the meantime, we’ve simplified the refund process for canceled games.
For more info or to get in touch with our tickets team, please visit https://t.co/zLBZUHhqmK. pic.twitter.com/IISwgmSJ57