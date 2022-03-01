MILWAUKEE – Paczki and Fat Tuesday. Some things just go together.

Jeff Callen is the co-owner at National Bakery and Deli in Milwaukee. He says they’re expecting lots of people to get their paczki fix this Mardi Gras.

“We have enough [supplies] to finish our goal of 36,000 [paczki] in one day,” Callen said.

36,000. In one day. And that’s not including the pre-sales from Monday.

If you included the paczki pre-sales, “roughly, you know, 42,000 for the two days,” Callen said.

So what are the best selling paczki flavors on Fat Tuesday?

“Definitely I think the raspberry glaze is our best seller,” Callen said. “However, we’re finding that the raisin glaze is picking up a little bit too. But we still have a lot of customers who like the traditional prune.”

Callen says the bakers got to work making paczkis around 3:00 p.m. Monday, and they won’t stop until the doors are closed on Fat Tuesday.

How long will you have to wait if you want to get one?

“The lines will be long,” Callen said. “Out the door at all three of our stores.”

But hey, 42,000 paczki can’t be wrong, right?

You can listen to the entire interview with National Bakery and Deli co-owner Jeff Callen in the player at the top of the page.