The Green Bay Packers are headed for London!
Finally headed across the pond! Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy reacts to the news that Green Bay will play in London in 2022.
The Packers will be the home team in their game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars will also host home games from the United Kingdom during the 2022 NFL Season.
Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international games in 2022