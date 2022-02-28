With family still in Ukraine, Christiana (Gorchynsky) Trapani knew she couldn’t just sit helplessly and watch as the county gets attacked by Russian forces. So, she decided to do what she does best – make candles.

As the owner of Door County Candle Company, Trapani came up with the idea to make a Ukraine candle and to donate 100% of the profits to Razom for Ukraine, a 501(c)(3) organization. Finding a reputable non-profit was the most important thing to the Door County native. “My aunt and uncle are very close with the organization and they told me about it a few weeks ago,” Trapani said “I knew it was a great organization.”

Acting fast, the local business has already sold over 3500 candles. However, Trapani wants to make as many as she can over the span of the next two weeks. She has recruited the help of her team, family and volunteers to help expedite the process as each candle takes one and a half to two days to make.

People can start by educating themselves and becoming aware, according to Trapani. Even if customers don’t by a candle, Trapani still urges them to donate to the cause. “I’m touched and happy that we are able to make a small difference and I think if people can use that feeling of anger and feeling helpless and channel it to something to help Ukraine,” Trapani said “I think that’s the best thing we can do.”

The Ukraine candle is being sold in store as well as online at the Door County Candle Company website.