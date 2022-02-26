GREEN BAY- A busy week for the Packers salary cap team continues as the team reportedly has restructured David Bakhtiari’s contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the team has converted $11.58 million dollars of the left tackle’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus.

A busy week for the Packers’ cap continues. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 26, 2022

Earlier this week the team restructured the deals of defensive tackle Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones. All 3 moves will clear considerable cap space for the team as they figure out plans for free agent wide receive Davante Adams.