MILWAUKEE- Radio legend, hall of fame broadcaster & longtime Wisconsin’s Morning News host Gene Mueller signing off WTMJ one last time Friday.

“It’s the most humbling and flattering day of my life,” Mueller said. “It’s been an honor, it’s been a privilege.”

Mueller hung up the headphones Friday morning after more than 40 years in broadcasting. His career included stops at WSPT in Stevens Point, WQFM in Milwaukee, WTKI in Milwaukee and, eventually, WTMJ starting in 2007.

During his final broadcast, Gene was surprised on the air by his family, the Milwaukee Admirals, former co-host and current Wisconsin State Senator John Jagler, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Here at WTMJ we’ve been celebrating Gene’s historic career all week, you can find it all here.