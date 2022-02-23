MILWAUKEE – The man wanted in connection with the death of a firefighter in Racine has been found dead in Florida, according to the Racine Police Department.

Officers were sent to a residence on Pinehurst Avenue on Sunday, February 20th for a report of a man who wasn’t breathing.

That man was identified as 50-year-old Christopher Lalor. He was later pronounced dead. Authorities classified his death as a homicide.

Police say a suspect was developed and identified as 51-year-old Peter Lui.

Sheriff’s deputies in Jacksonville, Florida reportedly notified the Racine Police Department on Wednesday that Lui had been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into the death of Lalor remains ongoing. Police have not said how he died or how he was connected to Lui.