MILWAUKEE – Police have released the picture of a vehicle which was last seen near the scene of a fatal hit and run in Milwaukee.

Police were called to the scene near 35th and Wells around 11:34 p.m. Wednesday. A woman was found dead at the scene.

That woman, later identified at 42-year-old Nikki Houghton, had been hit by a car and left lying in the steet. She was then hit by a second vehicle. The driver of that second vehicle did stop and remain on the scene.

Police say they’re attempting to locate the owner/driver of a red 2005 to 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee which was observed driving north on N 35th Street towards W Wells Street.

Investigators belive the vehicle will have damage to the front bumper and is missing one fog lamp.

Anyone who recognizes the vehilce or has any information about the fatal hit and run is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.