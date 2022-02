It’s Gene Mueller week on WTMJ.

The Wisconsin’s Morning News host will retire on Friday, February 25th.

All this week, we’ll welcome special guests to reflect on Mueller’s 44 year career.

On Monday, Gino Salomone- producer of “Reitman and Mueller” on WKTI- joined Gene Mueller in studio.

Salomone was responsible for some of Mueller’s greatest career highlights. He tells the story of getting him on the Brady Bunch and so much more.

