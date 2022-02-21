





(Photo Credit: www. cubacity.org)

It’s more than the big sales you see in the stores… Today was meant to be a day to commemorate and honor the leaders of our country. Celebrated on the 3rd Monday of February, Presidents Day was originally to honor Washington’s birthday and since Lincoln’s birthday falls close to that, they decided to cram the two together.

For folks in Cuba City, WI, it’s more than just remembering Lincoln and Washington. The city honors all the leaders of our country in it’s very city streets.

The Parade of Presidents was part of the Nation’s Bi-Centennial Celebration. Back in 1976, the city’s schools put this honor together as a community project and it has now become a tradition, adding new plaques every four years.

Along with the plaques, the Presidential Caboose is open seasonally and contains presidential items, Cuba City and railroad memorabilia. All proceeds from the visits go toward community improvements like painting the water tower and now they’re working on expanding the collection from the Presidential Caboose, to a new building.