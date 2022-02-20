A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with gusts expected up to 45 miles per hour. Southwest winds are expected to hit 20 to 30 miles per hour, and there’s even a possibility of isolated gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, says TMJ4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky.

It will still be breezy around 4 p.m. and winds are expected to lighten up as the day heads into night.

Winds aren’t the only potential for crazy weather this week. Monday night and into Tuesday morning there is the potential of an ice storm which could bring in a quarter inch of ice.