MILWAUKEE – All lanes of I-94 East were shut down near 35th Street in Milwaukee County overnight as sheriff’s deputies investigated a shooting.
The freeway shutdown was initiated around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
One person was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No further details have been released.
ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway – enacted at about 11 pm on I-94 eastbound at 35th Street, as MCSO investigates a shooting that took place near that location and resulted in a non-life-threatening leg injury to a male victim, who is being treated at an area hospital.— Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) February 20, 2022