The Badgers outscored the Michigan Wolverines 46-32 in the second half en route to a 77-63 victory. But that’s not what’s making headlines…

During the postgame handshakes, coaches Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard had a dispute. Howard then hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, with both teams becoming involved in the squall. During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15. After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard.

The Big Ten says it plans to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”