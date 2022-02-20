Southeastern Wisconsin will see some some messy weather during the early part of this week.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has issued 2 separate winter weather advisories:

Starting at 5pm Monday for Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, and Waukesha counties

Starting at 11pm Monday for Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha counties.

TMJ4 meteoroligist Kristine Kirchane says expect freezing drizzle to begin mid-day Monday, but there’s better chance for freezing rain, sleet, and rain showers moves in Monday evening into Monday night. Light ice accumulations are expected, and travel may become hazardous.

Tuesday becomes messier as the wintry mix continues, with an additional tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation is expected for some of SE WI. Some accumulating sleet is also likely. By Tuesday night, some of that precip will change over to light snow, with under an inch of total snow accumulation. It will be breezy Monday and Tuesday with gusts around 30 mph, and high