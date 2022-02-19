

Sunday will be a very windy day for our entire listening area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee has issued a wind advisory starting at 9am Sunday. Wind gusts could be between 40 and 50mph.

Those gusts could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and cause issues for high profile vehicles on the road. It will be a mild day with highs in the upper 40s, but it will feel cooler due to strong winds. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day.

Homeowners should be sure to lock their windows, according to David Nason, of Best Inspections.

“On a windy day, you’ll get more draft if you don’t lock your windows,” Nason explained. “When you lock them, it pushes them into the weather stripping.”

Nason can be heard on the Fix It Show, every Saturday 7a-9a on Newsradio WTMJ.



Monday and Tuesday are days we are watching closely as our next winter weather system moves in. This one looks like it will feature a broad range of winter weather including rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain, and gusty winds. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days for the latest updates. Highs early in the week will be in the 30s.



We see another chance for snow late week, sometime between Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming very windy, Low: 17 Winds: SW 15-25 Gusts to 45 mph

WIND ADVISORY FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN STARTING AT 9AM SUNDAY, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, very windy and mild, High: 48 Winds: Southwest 15-30 mph Gusts to 50 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a wintry mix, High: 36

TUESDAY: Wintry mix to snow, windy, High: 33

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, High: 24

THURSDAY: Chance snow, High: 25