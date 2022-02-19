Saturday is still windy causing some areas of blowing snow. The sky will feature lots of sunshine. It will be a cold day with highs around 20-degrees and wind chills in the single digits. Saturday night winds will ramp back up with gusts over 40 mph expected. Overnight lows won’t fall much with winds turning southwest, expect lows in the upper teens.



Sunday will be a very windy day with gusts around 50 mph. Those winds could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and cause issues for high profile vehicles on the road. It will be a mild day with highs in the upper 40s, but it will feel cooler due to strong winds. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day.

Homeowners should be sure to lock their windows, according to David Nason, of Best Inspections.

“On a windy day, you’ll get more draft if you don’t lock your windows,” Nason explained. “When you lock them, it pushes them into the weather stripping.”

Nason can be heard on the Fix It Show, every Saturday 7a-9a on Newsradio WTMJ.



Monday and Tuesday are days we are watching closely as our next winter weather system moves in. This one looks like it will feature a broad range of winter weather including rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain, and gusty winds. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast in the coming days for the latest updates. Highs early in the week will be in the 30s.



We see another chance for snow late week, sometime between Thursday and Friday. TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and chillyHigh: 20Wind: WNW 15-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, becoming very windyLow: 17Wind: SW 15-25 G 45 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, very windy and mildHigh: 48Wind: SW 15-30 G 50 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a wintry mixHigh: 35

TUESDAY: Wintry mix to snow, windyHigh: 31

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudyHigh: 24