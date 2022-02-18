A Snow Squall Warning has been issued for several counties in southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin.

That area includes Washington, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties, where a Snow Squall Warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 7:15 PM CST for I-43 near Sheboygan, WI and US-151, US-41, US-45 near Fond du Lac, WI. pic.twitter.com/Day0sNuhoM — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) February 19, 2022

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Gotter says a “snow squall” means a certain area could see a quick burst of snow, reducing visibility and making travel hazerdous.

“It’s like having a summer downpour,” Gotter said during Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on WTMJ.

“Where the visibility goes down for a brief second when you get that heavy rain… That’s what we’re expecting,” Gotter said.

“It’s very short-lived… We might get an inch out of that but if you’re out and driving around it’s going to be bad visibility for a few minutes.”