Many Wisconsin farmers harvested their 2021 crops amid an ongoing drought and it’s looking more and more as though dry conditions will color the upcoming spring planting season.

What does that mean for state agriculture and for consumers?

Pam Jahnke, Farm Director at Midwest Farm Report Radio Network, joined Wisconsin’s Morning News for the latest.

“In Wisconsin, we’re all paying super attention to the weather. Right now the advice from agriculture is tap your brakes a little bit and let’s wait and see what April, May, and June bring.”

