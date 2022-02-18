If you watch the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, you might hear a voice that you recognize in the arena.

Bucks in-game hostess, and 101.7 The Truth morning host Melanie Ricks is in Cleveland serving as the All-Star Game emcee.

She’s proud to represent Milwaukee on an international stage.

“It’s not just from our entertainment,” Melanie told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “DJ Shawna is also going to be doing Sunday night, and then obviously, the AntetokounBros and Khris Middleton. Milwaukee is in the building this weekend, for sure.”

The All-Star Game is just one part of an action-packed weekend.

Melanie landed an invite to an exclusive party in “The Land” through her friend, Cavaliers in-game host Ahmaad Crump.

“Oh, we’re going to Shaq’s party.”

Follow Melanie on Twitter @melaniebricks for coverage throughout the weekend.

The NBA All-Star Game tips off at 7 o’clock on Sunday night.

You can listen on 94.5 ESPN.