Wisconsin’s Morning News host Gene Mueller will retire on Friday, February 25th.

To honor the Milwaukee icon, we are celebrating Gene week!

Former TMJ4 news anchor Mike Jacobs called into the show Friday to tell Mueller all about retirement.

“You’re gonna love it, I can tell!” said Jacobs. “You are gonna have so much fun being able to sleep late, first of all. And then just kind of do what you want to do and not have to do things you don’t want to do.”

Mueller and Jacobs worked alongside eachother back when Mueller was on WKTI.

“I really enjoyed working with you, it was a pleasure. Thanks so much for everything you did for both WTMJ Radio and also the community. Honestly, you are a legend there and you’ve done so much for all. Thank you so much.”

For much more from Jacobs, click in the player above.