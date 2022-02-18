15 minutes.

That’s how long Major League Baseball and the MLBPA met for on Thursday.

That’s how much they care about you.

We’re now 10 days away from their self-imposed ultimatum.

They need to come to an agreement by February 28th in order for Opening Day to happen on time.

10 days away, and they met for 15 minutes.

It’s a slap in the face to every single fan of the sport.

We should all feel insulted by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and the owners.

They care so dearly about making more money that they’re unwilling to pay the vast majority of players what they deserve.

They’re so headstrong that they’re willing to threaten the start of the season over it.

Of all leagues, this league cannot miss games.

They can’t steal entertainment from an already dwindling fanbase.

You think you’re not making enough money now?

Imagine how you’re going to feel watching your shortened season in empty ballparks for the 2nd time in 3 years.

