An exciting announcement from the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday. Read their full press release below:

Nothing says tradition in Wisconsin quite like the Fish Fry. With a history dating back well over a century, everyone has opinion on the fish fry: which type of fish is best, potato pancakes or fries, rye or wheat bread, and so much more.

Here at the Admirals we know something about tradition, too, and appreciate the extraordinary passion that people show for the fish fry and Admirals hockey, but maybe not at the same time.

That is until now.

Because on March 11th and 12th the Admirals will stop being the Admirals and become the Milwaukee Fish Fry. This transformation is capped by these astonishing jerseys that the team will wear during the games. They feature the Milwaukee Fish Fry Crest, which features a walleye being lured by fries, on a red-and-white plaid pattern similar to the table cloths that adorn the tables of the best fish fry establishments in the area.

For both of those games there will naturally be fish fries available at Panther Arena concession stands and there will be significant Milwaukee Fish Fry merchandise available for purchase.

We have also joined forces with some of the best Fish Fries in the area on a joint ticket package. For $35 fans will receive a ticket to one of the Fish Fry games and a voucher good for a Fish Fry at Buck Bradley’s, Major Goolsby’s, Saz’s and Steny’s.

As for the jerseys, they will be up for silent auction online beginning March 9 and running through 7:30 pm on March 12. The money raised will be donated to the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team’s charitable arm.

Both the Fish Fry logo and jerseys were designed by Dozella Graphics of Hartford, WI.

For more information or to purchase Fish Fry Ticket packages fans should visit www.milwaukeefishfry.net.