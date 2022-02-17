The Marquette Golden Eagles are outperforming all expectations in 2022.

A team that had few aspirations at the beginning of the season to play in March now is a near lock to do just that.

Expectations are always on a sliding scale.

Just because you weren’t expected to make the tournament in October doesn’t mean you should just be satisfied to get there.

You can always strive for more.

That being said, there’s got to be an appreciation for what Shaka Smart and his team have accomplished in such a short period of time.

Inside Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night, I heard a fair share of whining from a vocal minority of fans about the Golden Eagles’ latest win over Georgetown being a “bad win.”

In other words, Marquette didn’t win by enough over a bad team in order to improve their tournament seeding.

Big freaking whoop.

This is a program that went 13-14 last season.

It’s a program that hasn’t won a tournament game since 2013.

Nobody has any right at this point in time to be complaining about wins.

Good wins. Bad wins. Mediocre wins.

They’re all the same in my book.

Shaka Smart and company will take every single one of them.

