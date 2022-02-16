MILWAUKEE – Resurfacing and lane reduction work on Highway 145 in Milwaukee is scheduled to start next week.

Governor Evers recently signed off on the $13.7 million project, which includes reducing the number of traffic lanes in each direction from three to two.

The previous outside third lane will be converted to longer ramp acceleration and deceleration lanes, “allowing additional space to merge with mainline traffic, along with providing a wider shoulder,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Additional work will be performed on several bridges which go over highways 145, 175 and 181.

Traffic along Highway 145 will be reduced to one lane in each direction during construction, in addition to temporary, directional and overnight full closures.

The project is expected to be completed by Fall of 2022.

For more information on lane closures, alternate routes and more, click here.