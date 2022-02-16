Never, never, never take this stuff for granted.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 50 points on the Indiana Pacers on an otherwise sleepy February evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This type of performance has become normalized in our state, because we’ve seen it countless times before.

When you drop 50 in a championship-clinching game, every other performance seems to pale in comparison.

I assure you that what’s happening here is not normal.

The ease with which Giannis dropped his latest 50-burger was jarring.

17 of 21 from the field.

14 of 18 from the free throw line.

Dunks, lay-ups, jumpers, threes, and-1’s.

He did it all.

It was basketball mastery on display, but for Giannis, it was a casual as a walk in the Lakeshore State Park.

Tuesday night should be a wakeup call for the rest of the East.

The new look Sixers lost by 48 last night. Giannis scored 50. Need I say more?

All those shakes and moves by Philly, Brooklyn, and Cleveland are geared at one goal: taking down the defending champs.

The Bucks may not finish with the top seed, but when Giannis is playing like this, there’s no question who the favorite should be.

