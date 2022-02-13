Milwaukee police officer Herbert Davis is cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles!

You can read more about Officer Davis and his surprise trip to the Super Bowl, courtesy of WTMJ and parent company Good Karma Brands, by clicking here.

Great meeting @MilwaukeePolice Officer Herbert Davis and his father yesterday in LA! @620wtmj @ESPNMilwaukee and Good Karma Brands sent him to the #SuperBowl incredible story! Enjoy the game! pic.twitter.com/8p9tGZOZZr — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) February 13, 2022

He sent these pictures of his journey to WTMJ and Good Karma Brands.