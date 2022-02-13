RACINE – Five people are expected to survive after being shot in Racine early Sunday morning.

The Racine Police Department says officers responded to the area near 7th Street and Park Avenue for a report of shots fired around 1:52 a.m.

The responding officers reported seeing several people running north on College Avenue before spotting the gunman.

Officers chased that suspect before he turned the gun on himself. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say the incident “appears to be domestic related.”

Three people were taken to a hospital by rescue squad, while two people showed up at hospitals in different cities.

In total, four men and one woman were shot.