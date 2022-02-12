Wisconsin Representative Tim Ramthun of the 59th district has announced his candidacy for Governor of Wisconsin.

Ramthun has been disciplined previously in the assembly over false election claims and has called on his colleagues to take the impossible action of overturning Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election result.

Speaking at a rally Saturday, the Cambellsport native identified his priorities, including Election integrity, medical freedom, upholding constitutional rights, education, but not indoctrination, government accountability, supporting law enforcement and veterans, being pro life, focusing on agriculture and small business, as well as fiscal responsibility, and better communication in the legislature. His platform of election scrutiny with many similarities to former President Donald Trump.

A new campaign website was taken down late Wednesday. It was reuploaded after the rally Saturday.

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow executive who has heavily promoted election conspiracy theories, was in attendance and recieved multiple rounds of applause. Former President Donald Trump has backed Ramthun.