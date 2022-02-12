Today is the last day for early in person absentee voting. Below are multiple locations and their hours today.
- Midtown Center (5700 West Capitol Drive)
- 10am – 2pm
- Zablocki Library (3501 West Oklahoma Avenue)
- 10am – 5pm
- Bay View Library (2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave)
- East Library (2320 N Cramer St)
- Good Hope Library (7717 W Good Hope Rd)
- Tippecanoe Library (3912 S Howell Ave)
- Villard Square Library (5190 N 35th St)
- Washington Park Library (2121 N Sherman Blvd)
- All open from Noon – 5pm