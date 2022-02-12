Today is the last day for early in person absentee voting. Below are multiple locations and their hours today.

Midtown Center (5700 West Capitol Drive) 10am – 2pm

Zablocki Library (3501 West Oklahoma Avenue) 10am – 5pm

Bay View Library (2566 S Kinnickinnic Ave)

East Library (2320 N Cramer St)

Good Hope Library (7717 W Good Hope Rd)

Tippecanoe Library (3912 S Howell Ave)

Villard Square Library (5190 N 35 th St)

Washington Park Library (2121 N Sherman Blvd) All open from Noon – 5pm

