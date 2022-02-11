He came from Elroy, a grocer’s son.

To the State Capitol to get things done.

No empty promises

And no pretention,

He entered the fray

With best of intention.

He worked hard

Every day and into the night

To make things better

And set wrongs to right.

State Rep to Gov

He ascended the hill

And doggedly worked

To nurture goodwill.

Regardless of income,

Age, color or faith.

The doors to the East Wing

Were a welcoming gate.

They came to his table

Where the dialogue began

Both the stridently Dem

And the Republican

He rolled up his sleeves

And refused to budge

Until solutions were offered

Without angry grudge

Whether north side

Of Milwaukee

Or Northwoods resort

Or cities or counties

Or stadiums for sport

He got the job done

And he did it right

Without hateful speech

Or intractable fight

To DC and back

Then up Bascom Hill

To further his service

With high energy, still

And now they say

There could be a chance

That he’d consider

Another gubernatorial dance

Whether that is to come

Or just wishful thinking

It’s got people talking

It’s got Tommy winking

His inimitable way

Is at it again

To keep us guessing

Is this really his plan

Whether yes it is

Or simply a friendly lark

Talk of a run

Has ignited a spark

It’s inside all of us

It’s at our core

To serve one another

And dare to do more

That is the legacy

Of our friend TGT

Always looking out

For you and for me

###

This WTMJ Guest Op-Ed was written by a Tommy Thompson former staffer who wishes to remain anonymous.

