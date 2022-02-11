What began as a favorable west coast road trip for the Bucks, ended with a forgettable finale in Phoenix as the Bucks fall to the Suns 131-107.

Coming off the excitement of trade deadline day, anticipations were high as the Bucks and Suns matched up as the last game of the day. It was the first meeting of the two teams since the 2021 NBA Finals where the Bucks secured their first championship in 50 years.

As part of the trade day deadline festivities, the Bucks made a deal that involved the acquisition of veteran big man Serge Ibaka and the sending of guard Donte DiVincenzo to Sacramento. In true Murphy’s Law fashion, it wasn’t more than a few hours later that Pat Connaughton left the game with what was later diagnosed as a fracture in his fourth metacarpal.

Certainly not ideal, and the news of Connaughton simply accented the crappy feeling that was centered around a 24-point loss to end an otherwise very productive road trip.

Next up, the Bucks head back home for a Valentine’s Day match up against the Portland Trailblazers.

To get caught up on the game, and the latest with the Pat Connaughton injury, Justin Garcia has Bucks Talk.

