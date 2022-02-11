A 30 second ad in the 2022 Super Bowl will cost a company $7 million.

That led us to wonder… is it even still worth it? One expert says yes.

“We always talk about [the Super Bowl] being such a singular event,” says Garth Cramer, creative director at Boelter + Lincoln. “Especially now, the way we watch TV has changed. I don’t even know if we can call it TV anymore, the way we watch video has changed so much. Live sports is the one thing that people still want to see live. And this is the biggest one of all. There’s no stage like it in the world. For that six-and-a-half or seven million dollars, for a company that can afford it, there’s no way to replace that kind of audience.”

