He did it!

In his 16th year of eligibility, LeRoy met the requirements and is headed to Canton as part of the 2022 class!

This was Butler’s third year as a finalist. Butler is one of only four defensive backs in league annals with at least 35 picks and 20 sacks according to Packers.com

Butler is the 28th Packer to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That number ranks second among all teams in the NFL.

He thanked fans in a video he tweeted shortly following the announcement

Congratulations LeRoy!