Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row.

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns during the 2021 season, while throwing just four interceptions.

He also completed 68.9% of his passes while leading the Packers to an NFC-best 13-4 record on the season.

Rodgers still has not announced what he plans to do for the 2022 NFL season. Following the team’s playoff exit, Rodgers said that he would try to make a decision on his future “soon.”