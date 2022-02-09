Wisconsinites are gearing up for an annual winter tradition – the start of sturgeon spearing season!

Thomas Meronek is the Fisheries Team Supervisor for the Oshkosh unit of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

He thinks that unpredictable conditions and water clarity could make 2022 a “mixed bag.”

“Some areas of the lake might be clearer than others, so spearers or folks that are going out are urged to check the different locations that they might feel comfortable doing because water clarity is varying a lot this year,” Meronek said.

As far as ice conditions go, Meronek says it’s best to check with local fishing clubs before heading out onto the ice.

“A lot of fishing clubs do check the ice conditions for their members, and they have a good handle on it,” Meronek said.

The 2022 Winnebago System Sturgeon Spearing season starts Saturday, February 12 and run through Sunday, February 27, 2022 – unless the season’s harvest caps are met before that.

Those caps can be found by clicking here.

You can listen to the entire interview with Thomas Meronek in the player at the top of the page.