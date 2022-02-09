MENOMONEE FALLS – Jorge Suarez is the owner of Su Casa Grande in Menomonee Falls. He says he and his wife have known Deputy Christian Almonte and his family for decades.

“We came to Menomonee Falls 20 years ago,” Suarez said. “We met his father, his mom, his grandpa and his grandma.”

So when he heard that Deputy Almonte had been shot, he and a friend of Christian’s came up with a plan to help.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2020, 30% of all sales at Su Casa Grande will be donated to Deputy Almonte as he continues his recovery.

If you’ve already got dinner plans for Wednesday night, Suarez says gift cards which are sold tonight will still have 30% of the profits donated.

“If anybody wants to help, they can come and buy a gift card to use on a different day. If someone comes in and spends money, 30% goes to him,” Suarez said.

The fundraiser starts at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and runs until the restaurant closes at 9:00 p.m.