The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging people in the state to check their pre-packaged salad mixtures after a Wisconsinite was killed by a Listeria outbreak.

DHS is urging people to throw away any mixed greens, garden salads, ceasar kits and other types of Dole salads with “Best if used by” dates of 11/30/21 through 1/09/22.

Check your fridge. #Wisconsin is part of a multi-state #Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Dole. At least 17 people have been infected in 13 states. One Wisconsinite has died. See what you need to look for: https://t.co/6Uyhowhs71 pic.twitter.com/5t6FYrPHoy — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) February 9, 2022

Details about which products have been recalled can be found by clicking here.

At least 17 people in 13 states have been infected with Listeria during the outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

13 of them have been hospitalized and at least two people have died.