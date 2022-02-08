Pitchers and catchers are supposed to report for spring training next week, but the MLB lockout continues.

Brewers Extra Innings host Matt Pauley joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss what’s next.

GENE MUELLER- What are the odds we get to baseball season – the regular season—on time?

MATT PAULEY- I think 50/50 at best, to be perfectly honest with you. And I’m starting to drop below that 50/50 number. They’re so far apart, there’s so much animosity. Spring Training is not getting started om time. At this point, you have to wonder do they go to a shortened Spring Training in order to get Opening Day off on time, if they are able to get a deal. But I’m probably talking in front of myself right now because again, they are nowhere even in the neighborhood of getting a deal done.

