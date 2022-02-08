Davante Adams is at the head of the free agent wide receiver class. The Packers should pay him any way they can.

Cautionary are the tales of Michael Thomas and Kenny Golloday. Wide receivers who exploded on the NFL scene, commanded top dollar, then realized a dip in production.

Instead of showing signs of slowing down, Adams appears to be getting better approaching the age of 30.

A unanimous first-team all-pro, Adams is 29-years old and could be on the hunt for a contract in the neighborhood of 4-years, $100 million dollars.

Adams’ market value could exceed what the Packers are able to pay on a multi-year basis, but multi-year contracts aren’t the only way for a team to secure a player.

In 2021, Adams was the Packers most explosive paly-making threat. Among wide receivers, it was Adams, the Grand Canyon, and everyone else.

Whether it’s the franchise tag or a multi-year deal, Adams’ future should be priority number-1 for the Packers off-season.

If Adams gets away, so will Aaron Rodgers.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.