MILWAUKEE – An adult man has been charged in a shooting which took place outside of Rufus King High School last week while a basketball game was going on inside.

34-year-old Devon Jobe is facing six felony charges for the February 1st shooting.

He made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday where his bond was set at $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint, several teenagers ran into Rufus King High School the night of February 1st while a basketball game was being played inside. They were ejected by a security guard who was working event security.

One of those teenagers reported that she called her uncle, Devon Jobe, and her aunt.

Jobe reportedly drove up as one fight ended and another began.

Several witnesses reported seeing him reach into his vehicle and pull out a gun before firing multiple shots into the ground.

Two bullet casings were found 22.7 and 24.8 feet from the entrance to the high school.

Five girls were injured in the shooting. Four of them were hit by bullet fragments while one suffered a graze wound.

All five were treated at hospitals and released.

Jobe is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 16, 2022.