BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 06: Goalkeeper Alex Cavallini #33 of Team United States celebrates their 8-0 win over Team Switzerland during the Women's Preliminary Round Group A match at Wukesong Sports Center on February 06, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images)
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Careers
Contests
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.
© 2022 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.