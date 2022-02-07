MILWAUKEE – The Athletic Director at Greenfield High School has been ousted following reports that he used deragatory and racist language towards a student.

TMJ4 News reports that AD Trent Lower repeatedly called a student “boy” in front of several other students during lunch.

Players for the school’s basketball team protested by wearing shirts which read “my name is not boy” before a varsity game last week.

The coach of the team resigned the next day.

There’s no word yet on who will be filling in for Lower in the Athletic Director role at Greenfield High School.