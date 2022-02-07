MILWAUKEE – The identity of the man suspected of killing two people and injuring a third in Brown Deer on Saturday has been released.

26-year-old Larvell Huddleston is the man accused of opening fire at the Park Plaza Apartments on Saturday morning.

23-year-old Arieuna Reed and 31-year-old Michael Edward Anderson were both killed.

Huddleston is accused of then opening fire on police who arrived on scene, according to Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer.

Chief Nimmer said that the suspect took his own life as officers closed in on him.

A child who was inside the apartment was uninjured, according to Chief Nimmer.