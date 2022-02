On February 5, 2020, UW Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

It was just the 12th confirmed case in the country at the time.

What have we learned in the last two years and how do we move forward?

Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health and associate professor of emergency medicine at UW School of Medicine and Public Health joined Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss.

