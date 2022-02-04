MILWAUKEE – Rufus King High School students planned a walkout at 2:45 Friday afternoon in protest to Milwaukee’s gun violence.

The students wore red to support the cause and marched to the football field for a press conference.

The protest happened after five people were left injured in a shooting that occurred in front of the high school Tuesday night over a social media dispute. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man fired his gun as students gathered to watch the physical altercation.

The suspect is in custody.