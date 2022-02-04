Mayor Cavalier Johnson formally honored the Milwaukee police officer who was shot stopping a robbery in Milwaukee last month, Detective Andy Wilkiewicz, in a press conference held Friday afternoon.

Detective Wilkiewicz was shot in Milwaukee Third Ward after stopping a woman’s car from being stolen while off-duty.

“Andy Wilkiewicz has earned the endearing praise respect and gratitude of his collogues due to his commitment to public service…and his outstanding contributions to the city of Milwaukee,” Mayor Johnson said.