Four women were arrested today after a 26-year-old man was shot outside of George Webb’s in Wauwatosa this past Sunday.

Police say the shooting occurred at 12:15 a.m. after an argument broke out between an employee and a small group of customers. A woman fired her gun with bullet striking the man in the face. After which, the suspects left the scene.

The man is expected to survive after sustaining serious injuries.

Police crediting eyewitnesses and video surveillance for helping locate the suspects and a vehicle.

The women were taken into custody Thursday, Feb. 3.