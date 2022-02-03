For the vast majority of the college basketball season thus far, the focus in the state of Wisconsin has been on Wisconsin.

And rightfully so.

The Badgers have been terrific this season, led by National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis.

It’s time now, though, to start paying attention to the red-headed stepchild an hour to the East.

The Marquette Golden Eagles have won 8 of their last 9 games.

With a season sweep of Villanova in the bag, they now possess 6 wins over Top 25 teams.

That ties a school record.

Nobody in the country has more.

Only 4 other teams have as many Quadrant 1 victories: Auburn, Baylor, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

All of those teams are considered Final Four contenders.

Marquette should be, too.

They’re that good.

Forget that it’s Shaka Smart’s first season. Forget that they have 10 freshmen. Stop trying to make excuse for why this is fake.

We’ve tiptoed around it all season long.

It’s time to just say it.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are one of the best teams in the United States of America.

It’s time we start treating them that way.

