The Milwaukee Brewers and Newsradio 620 WTMJ today announced Josh Maurer will join the broadcast team in 2022 as a play-by-play announcer.

Maurer will be heard on approximately 60 regular-season games this year on Newsradio 620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network, filling in for Jeff Levering as he switch hits to Bally Sports Wisconsin telecasts to fill in for Brian Anderson. Maurer will call road games alongside Lane Grindle when Levering is calling games on TV.

“We took great effort in reviewing candidates to find the right fit for our broadcast team and we are pleased to welcome Josh to the organization,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “With more than 19 years of experience on both radio and television, and a deep knowledge and passion for the game, Josh brings great perspective and talent to the booth.”

Maurer was most recently the play-by-play announcer for the Worcester Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and has been a key member of both the television and radio teams. He has also filled in on several Major League regular season and spring training broadcasts for Boston since 2015. A native of Philadelphia, Maurer most recently filled in for longtime broadcaster Tom McCarthy on NBC Sports Philadelphia last September for select Phillies broadcasts.

“It’s not a stretch to say that being chosen by the Brewers for this job is the honor of my life,” said Maurer. “I’m thrilled beyond words and cannot wait to call games with Lane Grindle. To be included in the same broadcast team as Lane, Bob Uecker, Brian Anderson and Jeff Levering is a humbling honor and with it comes a responsibility to Brewers fans that I will never take lightly.”

Maurer’s expertise extends beyond the diamond as he has spent the past four years as the voice of the Boston College Eagles, calling basketball and baseball on radio. His previous experience includes almost two decades calling college sports – football, basketball, hockey and lacrosse – for the University of Massachusetts, Charleston Southern University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and on ACC Network Extra. In addition, Maurer boasts extensive experience on television calling play-by-play for football in the Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Johnstown (PA) markets on the Sinclair Broadcasting “Friday Night Rivals” series.

“We join the Brewers in welcoming Josh to WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network,” said Steve Wexler, Good Karma Brands Vice President & Market Manager. “Baseball is the soundtrack of summer, and we can’t wait to hear Bob, Jeff, Lane and Josh call another exciting season for our fans and partners.”

Maurer joins the stellar lineup of Brewers on-air talent with the distinguished Bob Uecker, returning for his 52nd year behind the mic, alongside Levering and Grindle on Newsradio 620 WTMJ. Levering will continue to call games on radio and television this season. Brian Anderson will handle play-by-play on Bally Sports Wisconsin for approximately 50 games, joining lead analyst Bill Schroeder and sideline reporter Sophia Minnaert.

Maurer will join Wisconsin’s Afternoon News at 3:38 p.m. Thursday. You can listen live here.